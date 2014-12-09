Suspected Salisbury bank robbers caught in Anson following robbery at Norwood bank

Two men suspected of robbing Salisbury's Park Sterling bank in late November have been charged after being caught in an attempt to rob a SunTrust bank in the Stanly County town of Norwood.According to Norwood Police Chief William "Chad" Green, his officers chased the two bank robbers, but were able to radio ahead to deputies in Anson County, just a few miles south on Highway 52.Anson deputies were able to stop the Ford van.“Maybe it's just because Norwood is so far away, just out of the way, typically in a small town like Norwood, typically one officer, maybe two is working. Maybe they think they can get away better in a small town rather than a large town," Chief Green told WBTV. “It was luck for us. The call came out, obviously we're not that far from the bank, so we were able to get there quickly. I just want the community to know that they are safe and we're going to do everything possible to make sure of their safety.”

According to police, Quinton Christopher Terrell, 45, of 126 White St. in Concord, and Henry James Jordan of Charlotte were charged on Friday. Both men have also been charged on the Salisbury robbery on November 20, and the robbery of a Wells Fargo bank in Belmont on November 25.



Bond is set at $50,000 for each charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon for a total of $150,000. Terrell and Jordan are currently being held in the Stanly County Jail.

