Rowan Co man guilty of sex charges involving children

A Rowan County man has been convicted of several sex charges involving children.Ronnie Paul Godbey, 49, was charged with first sexual offense, statutory rape, and indecent liberties with children. At the conclusion of the trial, Godbey was found guilty of one count of indecent liberties, but not guilty on the statutory rape and sex offense.Godbey was booked into the Rowan County Jail on Monday just before 8:30 p.m. to await transfer to the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections to begin serving his sentence.The charges are from a 2001 incident in which Godbey molested a young girl. He was sentenced to an active prison sentence of 16-20 months on the charges. Godbey was originally charged in the case in 2011.

Godbey and his wife are listed as the owners of Sweet Peas, a consignment shop on Jake Alexander Boulevard.



