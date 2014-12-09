Walgreens bandit strikes again; leaves a better picture this time

The surveillance camera in a Walgreens in Winston-Salem has captured a better image of the man suspected of robbing several locations of the pharmacy, including Salisbury.

According to police, the Walgreens on Highway 150 in Winston-Salem was robbed on November 26 by a white man armed with a shotgun.

The Walgreens on E. Innes Street in Salisbury was robbed on June 8. In that case the suspect was also a white male armed with a shotgun.

Police believe the two robberies are connected. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.