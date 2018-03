Most people would like to drive a car with a low true cost to own. If this is you, check out our

When buying a new ride, you not only have to think about how much it's going to cost you to buy the car, you have to think about how much it's going to end up costing you in the long run. This is called the true cost to own . To find this, you have to factor together various costs associated with a car over a five-year span to estimate your overall cost.Most people would like to drive a car with a low true cost to own. If this is you, check out our Toyota cars in N Charlotte ! Our Toyota cars are known for their affordability when it comes to their true cost to own.

Before we get into why our N Charlotte Toyota cars are such affordable options, we're explaining all of the factors that go into figuring out a car's true cost to own. These factors include:

Fuel efficiency: The mpg your car gets plays a huge role in how much it costs to drive! For example, if you own a truck, you're going to pay more money at the pump than you would have to if you owned a new Toyota hybrid.

Car maintenance and repair costs: You also have to think about how much car maintenance and repairs are going to cost you. Owning a reliable ride, like the N Charlotte Toyota Corolla, can end up saving you a lot of money in the long run, as you won't have to worry about paying for repairs often!

Financing rate: If you finance your car, you're most likely going to have to pay interest on it. The interest rate determines a huge chunk of how much you will ultimately pay to own your car.

Price: Of course the price on the car window sticker on your new car is a big part of the true cost to own. This, along with the finance rate and other charges, will determine how much you're going to pay monthly for your ride!



N Charlotte Toyota cars have a low true cost to own

Like we said, buying a new Toyota near Charlotte is a great idea if you want a ride with a low true cost to own. Our Toyota cars have received tons of praise because of their extreme affordability! In fact, the 2014 Toyota Camry in N Charlotte alone won a number of awards and accolades from Intellichoice that prove it has a low true price to own. These awards include:





