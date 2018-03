Are you in the marketing for a brand new ride for your family? Your mind may first go to a specious SUV or minivan; however, there are plenty of other options you may not have thought of, like our new Toyota hybrids in N Charlotte! You heard right, you can find a hybrid car at our Toyota dealership that's spacious enough for the entire family. One of the best options is the N Charlotte Toyota Prius v



Save money at the pump with this Toyota hybrid!



Before we get into what makes the 2015 Toyota Prius v in N Charlotte so family-friendly, let's take a look at its fuel efficiency! After all, it's always a good idea for families to save money where they can!



The Toyota Prius v has an EPA estimated fuel economy rating of 42 mpg combined. That's better than any other SUV, crossover, or utility wagon available!

It uses Toyota Hybrid Synergy Drive, which employs both a gasoline engine and an electric motor. With this drive train, this new Toyota can conserve energy when needed and increase fuel economy!

This new Toyota hybrid near Charlotte also offers three different drive modes – EV, ECO, and POWER! You can pick the drive mode you want according to how much power you want to use or save.

Let your family enjoy the 2015 Toyota Prius v near Charlotte



The Toyota Prius v is a fuel-efficient ride, but that's not all it has to offer! This new Toyota hybrid in N Charlotte is actually extremely family-friendly because of all of the space and features it has to offer.







The 2015 Toyota Prius v is definitely the largest member of the Toyota Prius family . With this space, you can fit up to five people inside comfortably, so you won't have to leave anyone behind or hear any complaining about comfort coming from the back seats!

This N Charlotte Toyota also features a hatchback design, which provides added utility. Once you open it up, you'll find 34.3 cu. ft. of cargo capacity. Plus, it comes with 60/40 split folding rear seats, just in case you need to make even more room for your gear!





Your whole family will feel the comfort in the Toyota Prius v. You'll love the available 8-way adjustable driver's seat in the front, while your back seat passengers will be able to enjoy the reclining seats in the back!





This Toyota hybrid near Charlotte also includes features to keep you and your family entertained! It comes with a 6.1-inch touchscreen display audio with the Toyota Entune System. You can add even more fun features like Entune App Suite, which will allow you to access some of your favorite apps while on the go!