Winter is just around the corner. In fact, the first official day of winter is December 21! If you've ever driven during winter, you probably know that it's extremely important that your car is up to date with all of its car maintenance in Charlotte! Riding around in a vehicle that's not safe and that doesn't have the proper car maintenance can be extremely dangerous!Navigating the roads during the winter can pose incredible dangers to drivers, especially if you’re not up to date with your Charlotte car maintenance ! Here at our Toyota Service Center, we want you to always be safe on the road. We sat down with our professionals to find out what type of auto service your car should get before you hit the road this winter!

Tip #1: Get that oil changed!



Getting an oil change is probably one of the more routine auto services your ride can get; however, you'd be surprised to learn how many people just don't get it done. We strongly advise against this! Changing the oil basically ensures that your engine keeps working well. The oil keeps the engine lubricated and working. If your engine is lacking oil or if the oil is dirty, it can lead to engine problems. If you need to get this auto service done, we offer Charlotte oil change coupons so you can get the best deal!



Tip #2: Change those windshield wipers



Winter can bring about harsh weather – whether if it’s in the form of snow or rain. With either of these types of weather, you’re going to need a sturdy set of windshield wipers! If your wipers are broken, they can scratch the windshield glass (which can lead to expensive auto repairs). We sell windshield wipers at our Parts department, so visit us while you get your car maintenance done!

Charlotte car maintenance on your tires makes road trips safe