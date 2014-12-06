Recipe: Delicious éclairs and filling

Its a tasty and sweet idea for your next holiday party. Pastry Chef, Heidi Kabath of The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte, stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to share a recipe.

Pate a Choux

Ingredients:

Water

2 cups

Butter

8 ounces (2 sticks)

All Purpose Flour

2 cups

Salt

½ teaspoon

Whole eggs

10 (approximately)

Method:

Bring water, butter, and salt to a boil. Using a wooden spoon, stir flour into water mixture to form a paste. Continuously cook and stir until the paste forms a dough and comes together as a ball leaving only a film on the bottom of the pot. Transfer the dough to a standing mixer. Mix on low speed with a paddle attachment until room temperature. Pour 1/3 of your eggs into the dough with the mixer on low speed. Once incorporated, pour another 3 eggs in. Allow to mix together. Slowly add the rest of the eggs one at a time until the dough starts to cave in when a spoon is dragged through. This may require more or less eggs than 10 eggs. Using a piping bag fitted with a straight tip, pipe the dough onto parchment paper. Each éclair should be 2-inches long. Bake at 400F for 8 to 10 minutes or until color starts to develop on the eclairs. Keep the oven door closed as much as possible. Drop the oven temperature to 325F and continue to cook until the eclairs are dried out, another 10-15 minutes.

Pastry Cream

Ingredients:

2 cups + 3 Tablespoons

Whole milk

3 ½ Tablespoons

Butter, unsalted

½ cup + 1 Tablespoon

Sugar, granulated

1 each

Vanilla Bean, split and scraped

8 each

Egg yolks

1/3 cup

Corn starch

Procedure:

Remove ½ cup of cold milk and mix with the cornstarch. Combine the remaining milk with ½ of sugar, butter, and vanilla bean and seeds. Bring to a boil. Mix the remaining sugar with the egg yolks. Slowly whisk hot milk into the egg yolks until the bowl feels warm. Add the cornstarch mixture to the egg yolks and return everything back to the milk on the stove. Slowly bring the mixture back to a boil, stirring constantly. Boil for 1 minute while whisking constantly. Mixture will become thick. Spread the mixture on a sheet pan between plastic wrap and refrigerate until cool.