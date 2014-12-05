December Survivor of the Month: Kimberly Thompson

There's no doubt cancer is a life-changing experience, but for Kimberly Thompson, it was a career changing one too.

In February 2014, Kimberly Thompson was diagnosed with stage II breast cancer. She was the one to find it after feeling a knot during a self-exam.

Thompson's daughter, Alexis Marable says she didn't know what to expect in the months to come, but after 5 rounds of chemo, a lumpectomy, and 32 rounds of radiation, she is proud to report that her mother is cancer free.

Marable says God was by her mother's side through it all and says her mom's perseverance is an inspiration to her. When her mom felt like giving up, she remained strong and said, “she didn't let it get the best of her.”

Through Facebook, Thompson was able to spread her message of positivity by writing about her struggle with cancer and being out of work during treatment. Her community and church, Shiloh AME Zion Church, rallied around her to give her support and help with finances.

Kimberly's daughter says being out of work during treatment was hard for Thompson, but cancer opened her eyes to follow her passion, doing hair.

After finding out Thompson was cancer free in November, she pursued her dream opened a salon. “She set out to do it, and did it,” Marable said.

Alexis Marable says Kimberly's strength through adversity makes her look at her mom in a different way, “she's amazing I just love her.”

In her nomination letter to WBTV, Marable wrote that she ultimately wanted her mom to know “from her children, Darrick and Alexis, and her grandbabies, Mariah and Tristan, we admire her strength and we love her VERY much.”

