The cop's on the top of the donut shop

An annual tradition that produces good will, long hours, and toys for children in need is underway again in Salisbury as police officer Reuben Ijames prepares to spend a significant amount of time on the roof of the Krispy Kreme.It's all to collect toys and raise money for Toys For Tots. Arbe Laze coordinates the event each year for the Marine Corps Reserve.Citizens may make checks payable to the Toys for Tots Foundation. All monetary donations (including cash, checks and gift cards), will be turned over to the Toys for Tots program for additional toy purchases.

Donations for boys and girls, infant to twelve years, will be collected with 100% of all donations supporting area children in need.

Officer Ijames will be up on the roof until 11:0 pm Friday night, then back at 6:00 am Saturday morning.