Hammer time: Thief breaks into phone store and carries off $2300 worth

A thief used a hammer to bash in the glass door at the AT&T store on Faith Road in Salisbury early Friday morning.

According to the police report, a man is seen walking up to the door and smashing the glass, then reaching in and unlocking the door. The man then walks inside, kicks in two doors towards the back of the store, then pulls phones from wall displays.

Police say six phones were taken worth a total retail value of $2300.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

