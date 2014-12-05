Thief wanted for stealing from Iredell Co Dollar General

A person shown on surveillance is wanted for stealing from a Dollar General in Iredell County.





Deputies say the theft happened at the store on Mocksville Highway several days ago. They did not say what or how much was stolen from the store.





Anyone who has information is asked to call Iredell County Sheriff's Office at 704-878-3180 or Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.





