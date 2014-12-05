Popular "Miracle on Monroe Street" happening Saturday night at Livingstone College

Toys for children, food for families, a live nativity scene and outstanding musical and theatrical performances – it's all part of Livingstone College's annual Christmas celebration that begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6.

The Christmas Concert, “Miracle on Monroe Street – Back by Popular Demand!”, begins at 7 p.m. in Varick Auditorium and promises to be something special. Theatrical and musical performances and a live nativity scene will combine to give audience members an exciting twist on the meaning of Christmas.

The orchestra, which will include members of The Salisbury Symphony Orchestra, will be conducted by Director of Bands Sidney C. Sessoms, Jr. The choir will be led by Director of Choral Activities Dr. DaVaughn L. Miller. Actors will be instructed by Michael D. Connor. And Dr. Joanne K. Harrison will serve as accompanist.





The concert is expected to last 90 minutes and will highlight of a day of holiday activities at the College. It will be followed by the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, which will feature a brass ensemble playing “Oh Come All Ye Faithful “ and “Joy to the World”, led by Music Instructor David Palmer.



Before the concert, about 30 Salisbury-area families will enjoy a Christmas feast prepared by students in Livingstone's Hospitality Management & Culinary Arts Department, which is run by industry veteran Vivian Ray. The meal will be served by Livingstone President Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr., members of his Administrative Cabinet, faculty and staff. Dr. Faleese Moore Jenkins, First Lady of Livingstone College, will also be on hand to welcome the College's guests.



During the Community Christmas Dinner, two people will be awarded scholarships to attend Livingstone and obtain a certificate in culinary arts, senior vocal major Tyquan Alston will delight the institution's guests with his musical talents, and Santa himself will distribute toys to the children in attendance.



The dinner begins at 5 p.m. in the College's Events & Hospitality Center.



“Saturday is going to be an exciting day at Livingstone College as we help kickoff the Christmas season for area families who find themselves in need of a little help this time of the year,” Jenkins said. “The Bible tells us in Luke 12:48, To Whom much is Given Much is required, and we take that to heart at Livingstone. Additionally, we invite the public to join us at 7 p.m. and help fill Varick Auditorium to capacity because, for a very modest fee, they'll be treated to a spectacular Christmas Concert that will rival anything they'd pay considerably more for on Broadway. I truly can't wait for Saturday's fellowship, food, entertainment and fun to commence!”



Tickets for “Miracle on Monroe Street – Back by Popular Demand!” are $15 for adults and $10 for children 7-18, college students with ID and seniors 60 and up. Tickets can be purchased at the Livingstone College cashier's office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, online at www.livingstone.edu/tickets and at the door.



The concert begins at 7 p.m. in Varick Auditorium on the campus of Livingstone College, 701 West Monroe Street in Salisbury.



