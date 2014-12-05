Sheriff's Office announces several promotions

Several new promotions were announced this week by Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten, including the promotion of Captain Jim Ferree, who becomes the highest ranking African-American in department history.

Kevin Black has been named Sergeant in the Special Investigations Unit. Black has twenty years of military service and was deployed as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2007.

Paul Eagle has been named Master Deputy. Eagle has served as a detention officer, patrol officer, and civil division officer, and will now serve on patrol in C-Squad.

Travis Zimmerman is now a criminal investigator. Zimmerman served eight years in the US Navy and was deployed during the war in Bosnia on a peacekeeping mission.

Karen Brindle, who has been with the department since 1994, is now a criminal investigator, assigned to the criminal division as a sex offender register.

Jim Ferree has been promoted to Captain, Ferree has been with the RCSO since 1993. He is an Army veteran and completed the Army's Sergeant Majors Academy.

Audrey Rankin-Mackey has been named Lieutenant in the detention center. Rankin-Mackey earned an advanced detention certificate in 2013.

Joseph F. Gagliardia has also been named Lieutenant in the detention center. Gagliardia has twenty eight years of experience working in the New York Department of Corrections.