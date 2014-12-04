That lion on the Food Lion commercials may be calling your frien - | WBTV Charlotte

That lion on the Food Lion commercials may be calling your friends

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - The lion that serves as the "my two cents" four legged pitchman on commercials for Salisbury based Food Lion may soon be calling your friends to offer a holiday message, according to a news release provided to WBTV.

Food Lion is making it easy for customers to send holiday greetings this season by offering free music e-cards and song downloads to friends and family in the voice of the Food Lion "lion," which customers may recognize from the "My Two Cents" commercials.

"This free holiday debut album is our gift to customers this season to thank them for shopping at Food Lion," said Angie Hunger, Senior Brand Manager for Food Lion. "This music and the e-cards are a fun way for customers and their friends to experience the holiday season, which can be stressful."

The company will make available 10 original holiday songs by the lion leading up to New Year's Day. Customers now have the choice of downloading three songs including "Jingle Bells," "Deck the Halls" and "We Wish You a Merry Christmas."  Each song can be accessed by visiting Food Lion's website at http://www.foodlion.com/holidays  as well as Food Lion's social media channels.

The next holiday music downloads, "Toyland" and "Here We Come A-Caroling", will be available Tuesday, Dec. 9. Other songs will be released each week through Dec. 30.
