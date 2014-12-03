WBTV Speak Out Editorial: "Be Mo"

“Speak Out” is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Nick Simonette.

Recently, the West Charlotte High School family, and the whole community, lost a gentle giant by the name of Damon Jamal Collins –

better known as “Big Mo.”

Mo Collins was the head football coach at the school.

He graduated from West Charlotte back in the 90s.

After playing ball in college, he went on to a successful career in the NFL.

It was Big Mo's dream to one day return to his alma mater -- not only to coach, but to make a difference in young people's lives.

Students say Big Mo told them like it was…didn't sugarcoat anything.

His candid talks prepared them for real world.

Because of his efforts, there is now a movement called “Be Mo.”

It's about picking up where the beloved coach left off.

Men and women are recommitting themselves to work with young people…

giving them guidance, good advice, and letting them know somebody believes in them.

We believe it's going to take all of us to put and keep our kids on the right path.

So, during this holiday season, we encourage you to give a gift of mentorship, a gift of hope and direction to our youngsters.

Mo Collins did it.

Now let us “Be Mo.”