Rowan County's new leadership to be featured at Chamber's PIP breakfast

The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce's Power in Partnership (PIP) breakfast will feature the New Rowan County Leadership on Thurs., Dec. 18, at 7:30 a.m. at Trinity Oaks (728 Klumac Road). Wells Fargo Bank is the sponsor of the December PIP.

Speakers will be: Chairman Greg Edds, Rowan County Commission; Vice-Chairman Jim Greene, Rowan County Commission; Judy Klusman, Rowan County Commissioner; and, Aaron Church, Rowan County Manager.

The Leadership Rowan Class starts their day at the breakfast and then venture out for each day's session focused on a different aspect of the community.

The remaining dates for the 2014-15 PIP series are: Dec. 18, Jan. 15, Feb. 19, March 19, April 16 and May 21. If you are interested in obtaining a Power Card, please make your reservation by Dec. 16, 2014. The Power Card is the Rowan Chamber's frequent attender program. You receive a discounted price for the series and do not have to make a reservation each month.

Please join us for this upcoming breakfast. If you are not a Power Card holder, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tues., Dec. 16 by 5 p.m. The cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members. The price includes the cost of breakfast and the program. Contact the Chamber at 704.633.4221 or

info@rowanchamber.com

.

