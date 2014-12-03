Salisbury gets new head of Fibrant

The City of Salisbury has hired Kent Winrich as the director of broadband and infrastructure services. The announcement was made during the City Council meeting on Tuesday.Winrich will oversee Fibrant, Information Services Technology, Traffic Operations and Facilities Maintenance. Winrich brings extensive network and engineering expertise to the role, as well as business development and strategic emphasis.

Winrich has over 20 years of experience designing and overseeing fiber networks. Most recently, he was responsible for the complete European 100/10 gig fiber network for Hibernia Media, as well as managing other engineers around the world. During his tenure at Hibernia, he doubled the footprint of the optical and IP network. He also managed fiber optic projects such as the Sochi Winter Olympics where 14 High Definition video feeds, 124 channels of audio, and 1 Gig of Ethernet was sent and received from Sochi. Other projects included the High Definition Feeds, over fiber, for the 2014 French Open; and 2014 Wimbledon tennis matches.

More examples of his work include the project management and engineering of live video feeds from Super Bowl 46 in Indianapolis, and the Final Four 2013 in Atlanta. His network designs include security and emergency preparedness. He served as a Military Engineering Consultant and Adviser to the US Army on broadcast, IT, and communications related issues. He also served as a mentor to many of the soldiers with whom he remains in contact.

He is an entrepreneurial manager with award-winning designs and concepts, including the International Broadcast Conference (IBC) Finalist Award for “Content Delivery” (2012) and has served as the Regional Chair for the North Carolina Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE).

“Mr. Winrich's background makes him a perfect fit to oversee Fibrant,” says Interim City Manager John Sofley. Fibrant is the City's high-speed Internet, phone and video service. “Under the direction of Mike Jury, Fibrant has eclipsed the 3,000 customer plateau and is maintaining a near-perfect reliability mark of 99.999%. In addition, Fibrant is now offering Gigabit services to its customers and is positioned for international business recruitment. We have been very fortunate to have Mike devote so much time to getting Fibrant up and running.”

Jury was hired as a consultant to start up and oversee the early growth of Fibrant while continuing to run his own cable company. With the growth of Fibrant this past year and Jury's decision not to sell his own company, he advised the City that a permanent Director was required. Jury will continue to assist Fibrant by providing technical and industry support. Jury stated “I feel great about my contributions these few years in obtaining near perfect reliability, reducing costs and making Salisbury a gig city.”

In addition to managing Fibrant, Winrich will oversee Information Technology Services, which supports the City's mission and vision with innovative technology solutions as well as Facilities Management, which protects and maintains the City's brick and mortar assets and ensures code compliance.

Winrich enjoys Amateur Radio (“HAM” radio), cooking, camping, boating, and spending time with friends and family (including his two year old granddaughter). He currently resides in Greensboro with his wife and family, and looks forward to relocating to Salisbury and becoming an active part of the community.

