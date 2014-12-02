Sex offender charged after visiting elementary, middle school to enroll children

A parent who is also a registered sex offender was arrested for going to Erwin Middle School and Shive Elementary without disclosing her status.

According to the Rowan Sheriff's Office report, Erwin Resource Officer Tommie Cato notified investigators that a registered sex offender had been on the property of both schools.

Leslie Marie Plagens-Eidson of 220 Grand Oaks Drive in Rockwell, did not tell anyone from either school that she was a sex offender, as she is required to do by law. According to the sheriff, Plagens-Eidson had gone to Shive on November 13 to enroll her children. On November 17, she visited Erwin Middle for the same purpose.

Investigators pointed out that when Plagens-Eidson visited the property of the Kannapolis City Schools, she was accompanied by an escort, but was not escorted when visiting Shive and Erwin.

When the file from Kannapolis City Schools was sent to Rowan County, Deputy Cato informed the staff at Shive and Erwin. Cato discovered that Plagens-Eidson had not revealed her status and had been on the campus without an escort.

In 1999, Plagens-Eidson was convicted of taking indecent liberties with a minor. The victim was a four-year-old child.

On Monday, Plagens-Eidson was charged for being a sex offender on a premises where children were present. Bond was set at $1000.

