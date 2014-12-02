Police: man borrows friend's car, helps himself to credit cards too

Salisbury Police say Jeffrey Lee Cottle, 44, had permission to use his friend's car for trips to the store, but did not have permission to run up a big bill on that friend's credit card.

According to the police report, Cottle found a gas card in the car, which he then used, and also found a credit card at the friend's home. That card was used for several small purchases at Food Lion and the VA Medical Center, but also for $1500 worth of gift cards from the Salisbury Walmart.

Cottle was charged with credit card fraud and jailed under $500 bond.