Two arrested on sex charges involving children

Two people have been jailed in Rowan County in unrelated cases, charged with sex crimes involving children.

Jeremy Allen Smith, 30, was booked into the jail Tuesday morning just after 3:00 am, charged with statutory rape of a person 13, 14, or 15 years old by a person at least six years older, and indecent liberties with a child.

Bond is set at $75,000 for Smith.

Smith was charged by deputies with the Rowan Sheriff's Office. According to the report, Smith was having a consensual sexual relationship with a 14 year old. Smith knew the alleged victim's age at the time of the incidents, according to investigators.

In an unrelated case, Aisha Monica White, 33, was jailed just after 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday after being arrested by Salisbury Police. She is charged with statutory rape of a person 13, 14, or 15 years old by a person at least six years older, misdemeanor larceny, and possession of drugs on the premises of a penal institution.

Bond for White is set at $11,000.

According to police, White called officers to say that she had been in a sexual relationship with a 14 year old boy. She said that she met the boy through a mutual friend at a home where she was staying.

White was confronted by a family member after noticing an injury to the alleged victim, according to the police report.

At the time of her arrest, police say White had two grams of marijuana rolled into a cigarette and hidden in her bra.

