Sarah-Blake Morgan

Hometown: Originally from Tampa, Florida, Sarah-Blake has fallen in love with the south and is happy to be storytelling in the Carolinas. As a video journalist, Sarah-Blake is a one-woman show, shooting, writing and editing her stories each night.

Career: Before moving to Charlotte, Sarah-Blake worked at KCBD in Lubbock, Texas. Some of Sarah-Blake's most rewarding stories have featured everyday people making an impact on others. In 2013, Sarah-Blake traveled to Haiti to spotlight a Lubbock organization working to help Haitian orphans. She also received a Lone Star Emmy Award after traveling to Washington DC twice with local World War II veterans on the South Plains Honor Flight. The organization, which flies veterans to see the memorials built in their honor, holds a special place in Sarah-Blake's heart.

Big Coverage: Sarah-Blake has reported on several major stories, including the tornado that devastated Moore, Oklahoma, the fertilizer plant explosion is West, Texas, and the federal trial of convicted terrorist Khalid Aldawsari.

Hobbies: In her free time, Sarah-Blake likes to travel with her husband and explore the Queen City with her two dogs, Murrow and Cassie. Feel free to shoot her an email, she loves meeting new people and telling their stories.

Email: smorgan@wbtv.com