Reproductions of famed watercolors now on display at Rowan Public Library

Rowan Public Library is currently hosting an exhibit of reproductions of English Naturalist Mark Catesby's famed watercolors, the earliest drawings of North America's flora and fauna on record.

In 1712, more than 100 years before Audubon's ambitious venture, the English Naturalist Mark Catesby arrived in Virginia and explored the country from the tidewater region to the first ranges of the Appalachians. Over the next fourteen years, he traveled extensively in Carolina, Florida, and the Bahama Islands and produced detailed watercolor drawings from which he engraved the plates for his published Natural History.



In 1768, King George III acquired the 265 watercolors which, by this time, had been bound up with Catesby's own printed text. They are now housed in the Royal Library at Windsor Castle. These exquisite drawings are now being reproduced in a four volume set. The Catesby Trust and Addison Publications LTD are sponsoring a traveling exhibit of some select facsimiles of the water colors as a picture display.



These will be on exhibit in the gallery at Rowan Public Library Headquarters in Salisbury from Saturday, November 15 through Wednesday, December 31, 2014. For questions or more information, please contact Edith M. Clark History Room Librarian Gretchen Witt at 704-216-8232.



