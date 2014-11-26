Woman charged for identity theft, drug conspiracy

A tax preparer working in Kannapolis has now been jailed on charges of identity theft and drug conspiracy.

On Wednesday, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, assisted by the Kannapolis Police Department, arrested Sherry Ann (Shinn) Carrillo, age 35, following an investigation that began two months ago.



In September, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office received information that Carrillo was involved with others in a conspiracy to manufacture and pass fraudulent prescriptions for controlled substances, including Lortab (hydrocodone), Xanax (alprazolam), Concerta (methylphenidate), and Vyvanse (lisdexamfetamine dimesylate).



Investigators with both departments were able to determine that a number of fraudulent prescriptions had been presented and filled, or attempted to be filled at pharmacies in Rowan, Cabarrus and Iredell counties, according to a press release.



Carrillo was arrested at her business, Quick Tax Unlimited, 2014 West C Street in Kannapolis



At the time of Carrillo's arrest, investigators executed search warrants at the business, as well as Carrillo's residence, 2650 Wyoming Drive, also in Kannapolis. Investigators seized evidence connected to the illegal production of prescriptions for controlled substances, United States currency, computers, a small amount of Vyvanse and other evidence.



Carrillo was charged with one count of trafficking in identity theft, one count of conspiracy to traffitrafficium/heroin, and one count of possess a controlled substance. Bond was set at $100,000. The investigation is ongoing and other arrests are anticipated, according to the sheriff.





