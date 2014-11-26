Watch out for "DarkHotel"

We have shared several WiFi warnings with you. Primarily, we've warned you to avoid using free WiFi unless you know you can trust it. Now we know even in trusted places there is reason to be cautious.

WBTV Cyber Expert Theresa Payton says a new malware has been found in hotel networks. This is particularly important for those of you who travel. While this malware called "Dark Hotel" has been found mainly in Asia, not in the United States, Payton says there is a strong likelihood that it will reach our shores sooner than later.

Theresa's advice follows:

1. Travelers, both for business and pleasure, are a target

2. Researchers found that several hotels' physical and WiFi networks in the Asia-Pacific region were infected with the Dark Hotel malware

3. 90% of those snooped on have been from Asia but some of the malware snooping hit Americans, Germans, and Irish travelers

4. Once you log into the fake WiFi, the Darkhotel gang pushes infected Adobe Flash, Google Toolbar, or Windows Messenger updates to the user...if the user downloads the update, then the bad guys are in

PROTECTION STRATEGIES:

1. Bring your own hotspot by either setting that up on your phone or buying a device

2. Look into using a personal VPN app on your device to add protection

3. Be wary of downloading updates while on untrusted WiFI, especially from pop up windows

