WBTV meteorologist Ashley Batey boldly predicts rain to be gone for Holiday caravan Parade

The 55th annual Holiday Caravan Parade is set to step off this afternoon at 2:00 pm in Spencer, and then at 3:00 pm in Salisbury, and WBTV meteorologist Ashley Batey believes the rain will be gone by parade time.

Batey, on her last day at WBTV before moving to Tampa, says the rain that has been in place since last night should move out around lunchtime, and while the streets may still be wet, she thinks the rain will be out of the area.

The attached picture shows Ashley giving a "thumbs up" over the WBTV Futurecast showing the forecast for 2:00 pm Wednesday.