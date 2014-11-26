Long list of sex charges against local man

Lawrence Richard Dudley, 59, is facing a long list of charges for sex crimes involving children.

Dudley is alleged to have shown pornography to young children and then engaged in sex acts with those children. According to the arrest warrants, the crimes occurred between 9/25/07 and 5/1/10.

Dudley was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the jail late on Tuesday afternoon. Dudley is charged with three counts of dissemination of obscene material to a child under the age of 13, eleven counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, and four counts of first degree statutory sex offense with a child under 13.

The crimes occurred at Dudley's home, 317 Cedar Street in Salisbury. The alleged victims were known to Dudley, according to investigators.

Dudley is being held under $750,000 bond.