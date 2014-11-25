Canned food collection a big part of Wednesday's Holiday Caravan Parade

Food Lion, title sponsor of the 55th annual Holiday Caravan Parade, will host a canned food drive during the event as part of its Food Lion Feeds initiative. All non-perishable food items collected will be donated to Rowan Helping Ministries.



Parade-goers are urged to bring non-perishable food items to the parade, which begins on North Main Street in Salisbury, N.C., at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Volunteers will push shopping carts to collect the cans during the parade.

There will also be drop-off points for the food donations.



Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion is working to create a better tomorrow by uniting with customers and partners to help eliminate the difficult choices many families are forced to make when they are struggling with hunger. Working toward its commitment to provide 500 million meals by the end of 2020, Food Lion Feeds has already donated approximately 40 million meals* through in-store campaigns, like "Holidays Without Hunger," its food donation program and local donations and volunteerism.



