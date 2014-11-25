Southern Rowan Christmas Parade steps off at 3:00

The Southern Rowan Christmas Parade will step off Tuesday afternoon at 3:00 in Landis, and 4:00 in China Grove.

The parade has been a highlight in the area for more than 25 years with bands, cars, floats and many other entries, including WBTV's John Carter and Kristen Miranda.

The parade starts at 1st Street in Landis and ends at Limits Street. The parade restarts at Stevens Street in China Grove and ends at Ross Street.