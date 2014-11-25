Seasons Meatings! Deer hunters have chance to help the needy

Local hunters are climbing onto a different kind of stand this week, it's a stand against hunger in the Cleveland community.

The 4th annual Heart Of A Sportsman Food Drive is coming up this week. Hunters are encouraged to donate meat on Friday, November 29 and Saturday, November 30. The venison will be donated to those in need.

Hunters, or anyone, can also bring non perishable food items to Cornerstone Baptist Church in Cleveland. All food items will be given to the South River UMC Food Pantry.

Cornerstone Baptist is located on Clearview Road in Cleveland just off Highway 70.

Each deer donated will enter the giver into a drawing for a gift card at Bass Pro Shop.

For more information contact Josh Moore at 704-640-0037.