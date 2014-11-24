Grand Jury: Darren Wilson not facing charges in death of Michael - | WBTV Charlotte

breaking

Grand Jury: Darren Wilson not facing charges in death of Michael Brown

The grand jury has decided not to indict Darren Wilson, the white police officer who shot and killed Michael Brown, an 18-year-old black man.

The announcement was made at a news conference Monday night at the justice center in Clayton, MO, a town near Ferguson.

