If you want to help save the lives of animals, visit Toyota of N Charlotte and contribute to our holiday drive for the North Mecklenburg Animal Rescue. Since the holiday season is a time for giving, our Toyota dealership is striving to collect supplies this non-profit organization needs to continue to help animals in needs. Some of the items you can donate include:

Leashes and medium or large harnesses



Cans of squeeze cheese



Dog crates (all sizes)



Bleach and spray cleaner with bleach



Laundry detergent



Blankets



Gas cards



Walmart, Lowes, or Home Depot gift cards





This holiday drive will be going on until December 31, 2014, so come show your support! We appreciate anything you can donate. A little donation can go a long way!



Toyota of N Charlotte teams up with the North Mecklenburg Animal Rescue





Why should you want to help the North Mecklenburg Animal Rescue? This organization is a purely donation funded no kill rescue. It helps rescue dogs of all breeds that have been abandoned and neglected, provides them with care, and helps them find new homes! In the last 13 years, the North Mecklenburg Animal Rescue has paired more than 3,000 dogs with new families!



If you want to join this cause, there are more ways to get involved than by donating to the holiday drive at Toyota of N Charlotte.



Like we said, this non-profit organization is funded by donations. Visit the North Mecklenburg Animal Rescue website to make a charitable contribution.



Foster parents are always in high demand for these dogs. This makes more space for other dogs in need of help. You can foster a furry friend by applying to the Foster-A-Dog Program!



You can also volunteer to help transport dogs. These dogs need to get around from vet appointments to their new homes. This is a simple act of kindness that can make a huge difference in a dog's life!





Visit Toyota of N Charlotte today to make your contribution! We're located at 13429 Statesville Rd. in Huntersville. You can also give us a call at (888) 883-3797 with any questions you may have. Thank you for your support and for helping a great cause this holiday season!