The holiday season is upon us, and if you're looking for a great deal on a new Toyota or used car to help you save money, you're in luck! Toyota of N Charlotte has extended the Year End Closeout Event, which means we're giving you more time to take advantage of our new Toyota deals!With our new Toyota deals in N Charlotte and used car specials, we can help you save thousands this holiday season on the ride you really want. We're on a mission to move inventory fast before the end of the year, which is why we're offering our LOWEST prices of the year! It's a win-win for you – you get to drive home the car you want AND get it at an affordable price.

Trade in your old ride for a used car near Charlotte







If you want to save big this holiday season, you don't want to miss our used car deals in N Charlotte ! We're offering rock-bottom prices on some of our most admired models, including the used Toyota Corolla and used Toyota Camry! We even have options that are available to own for less than $10,000! Some of these used car deals include:

Used 2013 Toyota Corolla LE (STK #P3615) for just $11,988*



Used 2007 Toyota RAV4 (STK #4440216A) for just $7,988*



Used 2014 Toyota Corolla LE (STK #P3611) for just $13,988*



Used 2013 Toyota Camry LE (STK #P3596) for just $13,988*



Used 2005 Toyota Camry (STK #5120011A) for just $5,988*





Plus, we're prepared to give you top-dollar for your trade-in! That's right – we're offering cash for cars. Let us buy your old ride from you and then you can use that money to buy your new ride! We'll give you a cash offer and we'll honor it even if you don't buy your next ride with us.



Don't miss our unbeatable new Toyota deals!



Are you ready for a brand new ride? You won't be disappointed with our new Toyota deals in N Charlotte. Like we said, we're offering our lowest prices of the entire year, which means you have to act fast! With prices like this, these Toyota cars are going to practically fly off of our lot! Don't believe us? Here's a sneak peak at some of our new Toyota deals at the Year End Closeout Event:





New 2015 Toyota Corolla L (STK #5180063, man. tran.): Buy this new Toyota Corolla for just $14,488*! If you're looking for the perfect gift for your loved one, you've found it! The Toyota Corolla is a great option for young drivers and it's affordable.



(STK #5250015): Make this N Charlotte Toyota Camry yours for just $20,488*! Spoil yourself this holiday season with this new Toyota. It was completely redesigned for the 2015 model year and it's more stylish than ever before!

How could you possibly pass up deals like this? Stop by our Toyota dealership for the Year End Closeout Event today! We're located at 13429 Statesville Rd., just off I-77 on exit 23. You can also give us a call at (888) 883-3797 for more information.