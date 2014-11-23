Early morning Charlotte fire displaces family

A fire ripped through a home on Eastway Drive early Sunday morning.

The Red Cross was at the home to help the family find a place to stay.

Fire officials say the fire started around 2 a.m. in the fireplace.

One adult and two children were inside when the house caught fire, but no one was hurt. The family was able to get out safely after a passerby saw the blaze and alerted them to the danger.

Fire investigators say the fire caused around $25,000 worth of damage.

