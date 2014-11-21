Sheriff looking for two more sex offenders who have not complied with registration rules

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division is seeking information on two registered sex offenders who have moved from their homes without notifying deputies of their new addresses, as required by law.

Felony arrest warrants have been obtained on Susan Michele Brandon, 40, of Kannapolis, and Gary Robert Price, 24 of Heiligtown Road, in East Spencer.



In early November, Investigators discovered Susan Brandon had moved from her registered home on Pritchard Street, in Kannapolis. Detectives received information that Brandon may now be living near Hartsville, South Carolina. South Carolina Law Enforcement has been notified.



Brandon was convicted of a sex crime involving a 12 year old in 2000 in another state.



Detectives also received complaints that Gary Robert Price was not living at his registered address on Heiligtown Road, near East Spencer. Detectives discovered Price was not living at this address and that his current address remains unknown.



Price was convicted of sexual battery in 2007.



Both Brandon and Price are entered NCIC and have been added to the Sheriff's Most Wanted List. Anyone with information about these suspects are asked to contact Lt. Chad Moose (704) 216-8687 or Detective Karen Brindle (704) 216-8719.

