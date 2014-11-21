Sheriff: Man wanted, accused of physical abuse of two month old arrested in Swannanoa

Investigators in Rowan County have now arrested the man accused of abusing a two month old child.

Last month the Rowan Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Division and the Department of Social Services began an investigation into a case of abuse that had been reported to the sheriff by Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

According to the sheriff, a two month old child was being treated at the hospital for injuries described as "consistent with a physical assault."

Investigators determined that Dustin Aaron Wilson, 23, was the father of the child. Arrest warrants were obtained for Wilson on a charge of felony child abuse.

On Monday morning Wilson was arrested in Buncombe County. Sheriff Auten says his agency received numerous tips as to the whereabouts of Wilson, and that information led to his arrest.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Lt. Chad Moose at 704-216-8687, or Detective Sara Benfield at 704-216-8739.



