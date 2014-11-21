Clerk turns tables on gunman during armed robbery

An armed man's attempt to rob the South Main Internet Cafe did not go as planned when the clerk grabbed the silver .38 special and fired it at him.

It happened Thursday around 10 p.m., according to police. A man wearing a black bandana walked into the sweepstakes cafe and pulled out a gun. The robber told the customers to get on the floor and the clerk to hand over the money.

The clerk opened the register, but as she was getting the money, the cash drawer fell on the floor. The gunman yelled for everyone to stay down and told the clerk to start gathering the money.

The gunman then placed the gun on the counter and started to grab the cash from the floor. That's when police say the clerk picked up the gun and pointed it at the robber, who turned and ran out the door towards the railroad tracks.

The clerk managed to fire a shot but police do not believe that it struck the man. He did manage to get away with a little over $700. Police describe the robber as a black man who was last seen wearing jeans, a dark coat, and a black bandana over his face.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

