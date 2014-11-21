Man breaks in, drives Audi A4 off car lot

Like us on Facebook

An Audi A4 was driven off the lot of the Auto House of Salisbury on Thursday night, according to police.

Someone broke into the business at 428 S. Jake Alexander Boulevard after 8:00 pm. Police say the thief pushed in the front door, walked through the office, positioned the surveillance cameras toward the ceiling, and broke open the box with the car keys inside.

Police discovered a cash box on the ground outside of the office and a broken window.

A license tag and a gray 2007 Audi A4 were listed as the items missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

