Two more sex offenders jailed for violating terms

Two more convicted sex offenders from Rowan County have been jailed for failing to comply with the rules that sex offenders are required to follow.

Derrick Wayne Zito and George Christopher Culbreath were both charged; Zito with failing to register as a sex offender, and Culbreath for failing to notify the sheriff's office of a change of address.

Zito, 38, of 416 S. Beaver St., in Landis, was convicted in 2000 for taking indecent liberties with a minor, and sexual offense. Zito was also charged in 2005 for failing to register.

According to North Carolina court records, Zito's criminal history dates back to 1999, and includes charges for drug possession, fighting, breaking and entering, and habitual felon. Bond for Zito is $10,000.

Culbreath, 42, of 3860 Amity Hill Road in Cleveland, was convicted of taking indecent liberties with a minor in 1999. He was also charged with failing to register as sex offender in 2003, and has charges for forgery, shoplifting, trespassing, assault, drug possession, and damage to property.

Bond for Culbreath is now $50,000.

According to the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry, there are 294 registered sex offenders living in Rowan County.