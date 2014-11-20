Bold bandit robs Park Sterling Bank on W. Innes Thursday afternoon

Police are on the lookout for a man who robbed the Park Sterling Bank just after 1:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Captain Sheila Lingle says a black man, approximately 6'2" with a slim build, walked into the bank and handed a note to the teller. The note included a demand for money and said that the man had a gun.

The teller put the money in a trash bag and then he left on foot. No one saw his direction of travel from the bank.

Police say the same man may have been at other banks prior to this robbery and think he may have scouted other locations before deciding on Park Sterling Bank.

Police say he was wearing a camo coat and hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

