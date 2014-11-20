Novant Health opens new office in Granite Quarry

From Novant Health: Novant Health, together with F&M Bank and the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce, held an open house Tuesday evening in celebration of the new, larger location of Novant Health Granite Quarry Internal Medicine and Pediatrics. Over 75 community members, patients and hospital employees attended the event.



“Our goal is to continue to enhance services across Rowan County so that every person has access to care when and where they need it,” said Dari Caldwell, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center president. “This new facility helps to meet this goal.”



Located at 111 S. Salisbury Ave., the new Novant Health Granite Quarry Internal Medicine and Pediatrics office is nearly 5,000 square feet and boosts 12 exam rooms, a procedure room, an IV infusion room and an X-ray room. This is over three times the space of the previous office located at 115 Brown Street, which had only four exam rooms.



“I am pleased that F&M had the opportunity to partner with Novant Health, Dr. David Caron and wife, Kathy, and Dr. Caron's staff in bringing a new state of the art medical facility to Granite Quarry,” said Paul Fisher, Chairman of F&M Bank. “This new medical practice, with its expanded facilities and enhanced services, will definitely meet a growing need in health care in Granite Quarry and surrounding communities.”



Dr. Caron, who is board-certified in both internal medicine and pediatrics, moved to Granite Quarry in 2009 to open this Novant Health practice. He began seeing patients at the new office on November 3. “My staff and I are excited to continue our vision and emphasis on providing excellent same day care in Granite Quarry and throughout the eastern Rowan footprint,” stated Dr. Caron. “We absolutely love our patients and look forward to delivering the best patient experience by offering our communities the best available care.”



Novant Health broke ground on this new building in November of last year. “F&M applauds Bill Burgin of Ramsey, Burgin, Smith Architects and Clay Lindsay of Summit Developers, Inc. for designing and constructing a facility that is not only state of the art but one that aesthetically adds to our growing downtown streetscape,” stated Fisher. “Our citizens are proud of this new addition and we are definitely ready for the future in health care and health services.”

