Officer's nose leads to elaborate indoor pot growing facility inside E. Spencer house

An East Spencer police officer on routine patrol on Tuesday noticed a peculiar odor in the air, and he knew exactly what it was.

According to the report, around 5 PM, the officer was on routine patrol in the 400 block of Division Avenue in East Spencer when detected the strong odor of marijuana coming from a residence at 428 Division Avenue.



The officer went to the residence and spoke with Terri Jean Ball, 37. When speaking with Ball, the officer confirmed the odor of marijuana coming from the home and asked Ball for consent to search it. Ball denied the consent, according to the report.



While conducting a security sweep of the property, other officers located Daniel Keith Peele, 37, in the back yard.



The East Spencer Police Department contacted the Rowan County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit (SIU) to assist in the investigation by obtaining a search warrant and aiding them in processing the crime scene.



A search warrant was obtained and Investigators discovered an elaborate marijuana growing operation, which was located in two bedrooms and one bedroom closet.



The growing operation was partially contained in two grow chambers, resembling large black tents, complete with high intensity lighting, air conditioning, a dehumidifier and a charcoal filter designed to mask the odor of the marijuana.



A total of around 20 marijuana plants, weighing 11.5 pounds were confiscated.



Peele and Ball were charged with trafficking marijuana, manufacturing marijuana, possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, felonious maintaining a dwelling, and possession of drug paraphernalia . Bond was set at $100,000 for each suspect.



Peele has a previous conviction in Gaston County, North Carolina, in 2000 for felony possession of marijuana.



The Rowan County Sheriff's Office offers rewards for information leading to arrest and conviction of individuals growing marijuana. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Rowan County Sheriff's Office at (704) 216-8700.



