Convicted sex offender arrested for living near elementary school

Convicted sex offender Larry Wayne Putnam of Rockwell is back in jail in Rowan County, now charged with new crimes involving violating the rules that sex offenders must follow.

Putnam was convicted for taking indecent liberties with a child in 2006 in Rowan County. Part of his conviction included a lifetime registration as a sex offender.

Putnam has now been charged with failing to notify the Rowan Sheriff's Office about a change of address, living in a premises near children, and felony larceny. Bond is now set at $10,000.



Investigators say Putnam was living in a location near Knollwood Elementary School.



The criminal record for Putnam dates back to 1995 and includes several charges for breaking and entering at both the misdemeanor and felony level.