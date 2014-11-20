Kannapolis beauty Elizabeth Safrit competing to become Miss World

The representative from the United States in the Miss World 2014 competition in London this week is also proud to represent her hometown of Kannapolis.

Elizabeth Safrit is the daughter of Lynne and Walter Safrit of Kannapolis. Safrit, 22, is a recent University of South Carolina graduate with a degree in Political Science. In London, Safrit is representing the US at the 64th annual Miss World contest.

"Today I send my beautiful, smart girl to London," mom Lynne posted on Facebook this week. "Every day she astounds me with her dedication, drive, and commitment to being the best Miss United States possible and to representing her country at Miss World. Go have fun, Elizabeth, and live your dream!"

Events surrounding the Miss World competition begin on Thursday and continue with Grand Final on December 2014.





