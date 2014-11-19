Speedway to test Christmas lights Wednesday night, all 3,000,000 of them

Before you can let guests drive through a three mile long display of three million Christmas lights, you have to make sure the lights actually work.

After three weeks of set up, workers at Charlotte Motor Speedway are ready to flip a few switches. The lights will be tested on Wednesday night in advance of the opening of the huge display on Saturday night at 6:00 pm.

The show this year takes drivers on a different route through the track property, and it includes a stretch of about a mile where drivers actually get to be out on the racing surface.

Along with the lights, there are shows, movies, the barnyard, and a 40 foot tall elf that sings popular Christmas songs.

The light show will run every night, with the exception of Christmas night, between November 22 and December 30. Admission is $15 per carload Monday-Wednesday, and $20 per carload Thursday-Sunday when the Christmas Village is opened.