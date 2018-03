Toyota of N Charlotte is always happy to lend a helping hand in the community whenever possible. This is why we’re excited to team up with a local non-profit organization, the North Mecklenburg Animal Rescue! After all we love Mr. Toyota and we want to help put other pets into loving forever homes. To kick off our partnership with this non-profit organization, we’re helping spread the word about Photos with Santa. This is an upcoming charity event that will be hosted by the North Mecklenburg Animal Rescue to support its cause!

Each year, our N Charlotte Toyota dealership works with various different non-profit organizations to give back to those who need it most. Now, we’re including furry friends in the mix, by joining forces with the North Mecklenburg Animal Rescue! Toyota of N Charlotte is planning a holiday drive to collect donations to help this organization. More information about this will become available soon.Why should you care about helping the North Mecklenburg Animal Rescue ? This local organization stands for a great cause! It’s a no-kill animal shelter that aims to help end pet abandonment, neglect, and animal overpopulation. It takes in homeless dogs and provides care until they can find these helpless animals a forever-home. This non-profit organization has been a part of the community for 13 years and has found homes for more than 3,000 dogs find homes!This isn’t the first time our Toyota dealership in N Charlotte has been able to help the North Mecklenburg Animal Shelter. It won a brand new Toyota Highlander as a part of the Toyota 100 Cars for Good program and we were lucky enough to hand over the keys! This Toyota SUV has since helped them transport dogs to the vet, adoption fairs, and to their new homes. We couldn’t think of a more deserving organization than the North Mecklenburg Animal Rescue to receive this prize!

Now, we want to encourage you to join this local non-profit organization at Photos with Santa! This is an upcoming charity event to help benefit the North Mecklenburg Animal Rescue. You can bring you four-legged friends or your two-legged child to take a picture with Santa and have some holiday fun! If you’re interested in attending, here are the details:





Date: Saturday, November 29, 2014



Time: 11 am- 3 pm



Location: Eco-Licious Salon (1916 Commonwealth Avenue, Charlotte, NC)



Price: $10 per photo with Santa