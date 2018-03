One of the most important auto parts your car possesses is the timing belt. This belt is whatmakes the valves in your car move. If this important auto part is broken or malfunctioning,you can run into a lot of trouble – especially engine problems! We sat down with ourCharlotte Toyota Service Center techs to find out the warning signs that you may need aCharlotte Taking care of your vehicle with auto service in Charlotte is one of the smartest things you can do for your vehicle! Not only will taking care of it prolong the life of your ride, you’ll alsosave a lot of money on avoiding auto repairs! We know that your auto parts can malfunctionsometimes, and we can help with that; however, you need to recognize signs of malfunction!One of the most important auto parts your car possesses is the timing belt. This belt is whatmakes the valves in your car move. If this important auto part is broken or malfunctioning,you can run into a lot of trouble – especially engine problems! We sat down with ourCharlotte Toyota Service Center techs to find out the warning signs that you may need aCharlotte timing belt replacement

How do you know you need Charlottetiming belt repair?





When you’re in need of any sort of car maintenance in Charlotte ,chances are that your vehicle will give you a heads up. That’s definitely the case whenneed to replace this belt. Our Toyota service techs divulge the signs you need a Charlotte timing belt repair. Ask yourself the following questions:

Is your engine having a hard time turning over? If it is, it could mean that it needs car maintenance to get the timing belt fixed. Like we mentioned earlier, this belt is what helps the engine start up. If the belt has snapped or just doesn’t work, the engine won’t turn over. Luckily, this is a simple car maintenance that our techs will be more than happy to work on at our Toyota Service Center.



Is your car making a strange sound when you start it? The strange sound could be indicative of a bad belt. The squealing sound mostly happens when you start the car and shouldn’t be ignored! If you hear this sound, head over to our auto service center so our techs can get you back on the road ASAP!



Does the belt look frayed and worn? Running your engine with a worn timing belt is just asking for car trouble! While we’ll inspect your car each time you bring it in for routine car maintenance, you can check for a worn timing belt yourself! Just look under the hood to see if the belt covered in oil or coolant and if there’s a lot of wear and tear.



Charlotte auto service center canhelp replace your timing belt