Wearing a very special dress, Augusta Shaver crowned Miss Merry Christmas

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook

South Rowan High School student Augusta Shaver took the stage wearing a very unique dress in the Miss Merry Christmas Pageant on Tuesday night in the school gym, and added a crown to the outfit.

Shaver was crowned Miss Merry Christmas over six other worthy contestants.

The daughter of Dr. James Shaver and Mrs. Stephanie Shaver, Augusta chose to wear her mother's 1995 original Tadashi Shoji pageant dress. The dress was a tuxedo style dress with a sleek body and high collar, all designed by her mother nearly twenty years ago.

Shaver is very active at SRHS, taking part in the Student Council, Art Club, Patriot's Club, and National Honor Society. Augusta has also earned a varsity letter in cheerleading and academics.

For her talent competition, Augusta presented an original dance choreographed by her mother and Tabitha Rayfield of Dimension Dance Arts. The dance was accompanied by the CeCe Winans gospel song "Alabaster Box."

Shaver was also named Miss Congeniality.

Kayla McClendon took the title of Most Talented after a stirring performance of "O Holy Night." McClendon was named first runner up in the pageant.

Lauren Hyde, Destiny Whitman, Autumn Lyons, Kirsten Anderson, and Sabrina Hopson also took part in the pageant.