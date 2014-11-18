A day in domestic violence court

In domestic violence court, women always sit on one side, men on the other. It's an emotional, scary setting for the parties involved. Sometimes emergency protective orders have to be issued or the abuser is put on trial.



In domestic violence civil court, one woman begged for protection against her abuser who was about to get out of jail. One man accused his mistress of harassing him and his new wife. Another woman said her ex-boyfriend choked her in front of the kids.

If you need the domestic violence national hotline, call 1-800-799-SAFE, or click here



Judge Ty Hands is the lead domestic violence judge in Mecklenburg County. She did not grant them all restraining orders. She couldn't.



"I make a decision based on the evidence I have," said Hands, who has been a judge nearly six years. "I can't be expected to predict the future. I can't be expected to read minds"



Some cases are really tough. A lot of "he said, she said" with plenty of denials. This day, Judge Hands examined text messages and voicemails to help fill in the gaps. It's a job of managing all kinds of people during their worst time.



"I have CEO's sitting next to folks working a regular nine-to-five, to homeless people. It definitely crosses all racial lines, all socio-economic lines," she said.



Mecklenburg County runs two domestic violence courts, civil and criminal. Criminal cases often involve assaults and threats. On any given day, there can be a hundred cases on the criminal docket. The Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office created a domestic violence team to give these case extra attention and help address the community problem.