US Postal Service delivers packages every day until Christmas

The US Postal Service says they will deliver packages seven days a week in major cities and high-volume areas, including Charlotte, during the holidays.





The service says they will deliver every day until December 25, in response to expected double-digit package volume growth.

Postmaster General Patrick Donahoe said, “The Postal Service will be out making deliveries every single day during the holiday season, including Christmas Day. During the holidays, no carrier makes more deliveries to more places than the Postal Service, and this year, we're raising the bar with enhanced tracking and Sunday delivery.”

Post offices in NC and surrounding areas will deliver to the places below, seven days a week:

Belmont

East Flat Rock

Morganton

Aberdeen

Elon

Mount Holly

Advance

Fairview

Newton

Arden

Fayetteville-Cliffdale

Oak Ridge

Asheville - Grace

Fayetteville-Eutaw

Pfafftown

Asheville - London Road

Fayetteville-Lafayette

Pinehurst

Asheville - West Asheville

Fayetteville-Lakedale

Pineville

Asheboro

Fayetteville-Tokay

Pleasant Garden

Blowing Rock

Fletcher

Raeford

Boone

Fort Mill, SC

Randleman

Browns Summit

Gastonia

Rock Hill, SC - Ebenezer

Burlington

Gibsonville

Rock Hill, SC

Cameron

Granite Falls

Rural Hall

Candler

Greensboro Main

Salisbury

Cherryville

Greensboro Spring Valley

Shelby

China Grove

Greensboro Westside

Sherrills Ford

Clemmons

Harrisburg

Southern Pines

Clover, SC

Hendersonville

Statesville

Charlotte- North Tryon

Hickory

Summerfield

Charlotte-Ballantyne

High Point

Thomasville

Charlotte-Downtown

Hope Mills

Trinity

Charlotte-Idlewild

Huntersville

Tryon

Charlotte-Independence

Jamestown

Valdese

Charlotte-Mint Hill

Kannapolis

Vass

Charlotte-Minuet

Kernersville

Waxhaw

Charlotte-Oakdale

Kings Mountain

Weaverville

Charlotte-Plaza Sta

Leland

Whitsett

Charlotte-Steele Creek

Lenoir

Wilmington Azalea

Charlotte-W T Harris

Lewisville

Wilmington Dogwood

Charlotte - Yorkmont

Lexington

Wilmington Magnolia

Colfax

Lincolnton

Wilmington Main

Columbus

Matthews

Wilmington Myrtle Grove

Concord

Mcleansville

Wrightsville Beach

Concord North 29

Mebane

Winston Salem Manor

Cornelius

Mocksville

Winston Salem North Point

Dallas

Monroe

Winston Salem Waughtown

Davidson

Mooresville North Lake

York (sc)

Denver

Mooresville

