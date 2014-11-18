Council approves part of $1 million requested from school board, denies dome

The Board of Education for one local school system went before the City Council Tuesday to ask for more than one million dollars. In Salisbury, Board members said they needed the money to move ahead with plans to finally build a new central office building.

The Council approved $656,000 of the proposed million - $500,000 in cash and $156,000 of in-kind services.

It's a plan that has been in the works for nearly 30 years; that is to get rid the old central office building and combine everything into a new central office building, and today there is one big hurdle to cross.

It was needed, they said, for improvements in the 500 block of North Main Street where a new building will go. The total cost of the project was just shy of $8 million.

In the past the City Council has supported efforts to put the new central office in downtown Salisbury. It would replace the East Spencer building with its warped floors, space needs, and expensive repair costs.



Board members were hopeful that the city would come up with the money for parking lots, storm drains, sidewalks, and the cost of a metal dome on the roof.

However, the council did not approve the additionally requested $341,000 needed for the dome.



